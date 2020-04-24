Menu
2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 250 | LEATHER | SUNROOF | LOADED |

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 250 | LEATHER | SUNROOF | LOADED |

Location

Dewildt Chrysler

1600 Main Street East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1E7

905-312-0090

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 107,549KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4937703
  • Stock #: D20041B
  • VIN: WDDGF4HB5DA803872
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

JUST ARRIVED!!! HEATED LEATHER INTERIOR!! POWER SUNROOF!!! 2013 MERCEDES BENZ C-250 equipped with the 1.8L engine and 7 speed automatic transmission. This Benz is accident free and will come fully certified!

