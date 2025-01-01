Menu
41,000 KM

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing
SLK 350- Mint Condition Only 41,000 km

SLK 350- Mint Condition Only 41,000 km

Acen Motors Inc.

1926 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1W1

905-545-7200

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Red
  Body Style Convertible
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Passengers 2
  Mileage 41,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 MERCEDES BENZ - SLK 350, V6 AUTOMATIC, ONLY 41,000 KM, NO ACCIDENTS, BRAND NEW TIRES, BRAKES, RED INTERIOR LUXURY, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH,  MINT CONDITION !!!!

  ****Price + HST + Licensing( No extra fees, no haggle price) ****

    Carfax report are provided with every vehicle at not extra charge!

    Customer Satisfaction is Our First Priority! Lowest price policy in effect !

    Financing is available for vehicles of 10 years old or less!

    All vehicles come certified with 30 days powertrain guarantee included.

    Extended Warranty available up to 3 year Call us for more information and to book and appointment!

    ACEN MOTORS INC - Pre- owned vehicles come standard with one key, if we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include then, additional keys may be purchased at the time of the sale! Serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Binbrook, Grimsby, London, St. Catharine's, Burlington, Mississauga, Toronto and other provinces for over 18 years.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

