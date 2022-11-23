$9,995+ tax & licensing
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
211,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9363475
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 211,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Equalizer
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
