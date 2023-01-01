2013 Mitsubishi RVR ...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 5 , 9 2 5 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9980681

9980681 Stock #: C6963

C6963 VIN: 4A4AJ4AU4DE606963

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Maroon

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 135,925 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Cargo shade Seating Split Rear Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Panoramic Roof Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Equalizer Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.