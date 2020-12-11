Menu
2013 Nissan Murano

145,737 KM

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
SL

SL

2493 Barton St. East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X1

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

145,737KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6356798
  • VIN: JN8AZ1MW7DW320406

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,737 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW !! VERY VERY CLEAN SUV  LOADED !!! LOADED !!  3.5 LITRE AUTOMATIC , POWER GROUP PACKAGE !!! TWO FACTORY SUNROOF !!  LEATHER , HEATED SEATS !! ALLWHEEL DRIVE !!! CERTIFIED !! COLLECTIBLE AUTO SALES  HAMILTON ! 905-573-9007  145,737KMS 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

2493 Barton St. East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X1

