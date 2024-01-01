Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2013 Nissan Rogue S for sale in Hamilton, ON

2013 Nissan Rogue

169,711 KM

Details Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Nissan Rogue

S

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Nissan Rogue

S

Location

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

289-639-6755

  1. 1723213534
  2. 1723213534
  3. 1723213534
  4. 1723213534
  5. 1723213534
  6. 1723213534
  7. 1723213534
  8. 1723213534
  9. 1723213534
  10. 1723213534
  11. 1723213534
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
169,711KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN8AS5MV2DW146411

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 169,711 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Star Sales Ltd

Used 2013 Nissan Rogue S for sale in Hamilton, ON
2013 Nissan Rogue S 169,711 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Hyundai Sonata GLS for sale in Hamilton, ON
2008 Hyundai Sonata GLS 161,160 KM $6,295 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Pontiac Montana w/1SA for sale in Hamilton, ON
2008 Pontiac Montana w/1SA 189,140 MI $4,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Star Sales Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Star Sales Ltd

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-639-XXXX

(click to show)

289-639-6755

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Star Sales Ltd

289-639-6755

Contact Seller
2013 Nissan Rogue