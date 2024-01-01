$8,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2013 Nissan Rogue
S
2013 Nissan Rogue
S
Location
Auto Star Sales Ltd
252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3
289-639-6755
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
169,711KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JN8AS5MV2DW146411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 169,711 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Star Sales Ltd
2013 Nissan Rogue S 169,711 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
2008 Hyundai Sonata GLS 161,160 KM $6,295 + tax & lic
2008 Pontiac Montana w/1SA 189,140 MI $4,995 + tax & lic
Email Auto Star Sales Ltd
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Star Sales Ltd
252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
289-639-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Star Sales Ltd
289-639-6755
2013 Nissan Rogue