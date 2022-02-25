2013 Nissan Rogue

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,900 + taxes & licensing 1 4 2 , 2 8 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8439750

8439750 Stock #: A1471

A1471 VIN: JN8AS5MV0DW131471

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 142,289 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Wheel Covers Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.