$5,750+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Nissan Sentra
2013 Nissan Sentra
Location
Stephen's AutoMall
227 John St N, Hamilton, ON L8L 4P4
647-302-0470
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,750
+ taxes & licensing
242,747KM
Used
VIN 3N1AB7AP0DL712510
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 242,747 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Interior
Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Stephen's AutoMall
Stephen's AutoMall
227 John St N, Hamilton, ON L8L 4P4
2013 Nissan Sentra