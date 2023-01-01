Menu
2013 Nissan Sentra

242,747 KM

$5,750

+ tax & licensing
Stephen's AutoMall

227 John St N, Hamilton, ON L8L 4P4

647-302-0470

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

242,747KM
Used
VIN 3N1AB7AP0DL712510

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 242,747 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

227 John St N, Hamilton, ON L8L 4P4

