<div>2013 Nissan Sentra SV gray with black interior one owner comes with power windows and locks keyless entry push button start and much more coast to coast 6 months 6000 km warranty included </div>

2013 Nissan Sentra

189,254 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 Nissan Sentra

SV

2013 Nissan Sentra

SV

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-546-7373

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

189,254KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3N1AB7APXDL649481

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 189,254 KM

2013 Nissan Sentra SV gray with black interior one owner comes with power windows and locks keyless entry push button start and much more coast to coast 6 months 6000 km warranty included 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Automatic Headlights

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Parkdale Auto Centre

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-546-XXXX

905-546-7373

905-543-7373
2013 Nissan Sentra