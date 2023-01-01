$9,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
289-700-2277
2013 Nissan Sentra
4DR SDN CVT SL
Location
GC Motors
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
289-700-2277
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9815443
- VIN: 3N1AB7AP8DL748476
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 214,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Nissan Sentra 4dr Sdn CVT SL, excellent conditions, NAVI, back up camera,leather, super clean ,one owner,clean carfax, safety certification included call 2897002277 or 9053128999
click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=CYbLDL+ZGClvWK9ymk3rLnY87VzSmrZ+
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From GC Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.