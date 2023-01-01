Menu
2013 Nissan Sentra

214,000 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

GC Motors

289-700-2277

2013 Nissan Sentra

2013 Nissan Sentra

4DR SDN CVT SL

2013 Nissan Sentra

4DR SDN CVT SL

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

214,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9815443
  VIN: 3N1AB7AP8DL748476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 214,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Nissan Sentra 4dr Sdn CVT SL, excellent conditions, NAVI, back up camera,leather, super clean ,one owner,clean carfax, safety certification included call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=CYbLDL+ZGClvWK9ymk3rLnY87VzSmrZ+

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

