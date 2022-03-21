Menu
2013 Subaru Legacy

120,801 KM

Details Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Star Vendor Auto

289-925-6557

2013 Subaru Legacy

2013 Subaru Legacy

2.5I

2013 Subaru Legacy

2.5I

Star Vendor Auto

40 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W8

289-925-6557

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

120,801KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8778041
  • VIN: 4S3BMGA68D3009848

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,801 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Star Vendor Auto

Star Vendor Auto

40 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W8

