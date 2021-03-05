2013 Toyota Corolla

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control Fog Lamps Child safety rear door locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Seating Cloth Seats Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Aux input Bluetooth Connection Air Bag - Driver Air Bag - Passenger Air Bag - Front Side Body Air Bag - Front Side Head Front Disc - Rear Drum Brakes Rear Pass-Through Seat Vanity Driver Mirror A/C Front Air Bag - Rear Side Head Performance Front Tires Performance Rear Tires Vanity Passenger Mirror

