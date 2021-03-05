Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Toyota Corolla

147,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Yaver's Auto

905-920-2311

Contact Seller
2013 Toyota Corolla

2013 Toyota Corolla

S

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Toyota Corolla

S

Location

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

  1. 6639635
  2. 6639635
  3. 6639635
  4. 6639635
  5. 6639635
  6. 6639635
  7. 6639635
  8. 6639635
  9. 6639635
  10. 6639635
  11. 6639635
  12. 6639635
  13. 6639635
  14. 6639635
  15. 6639635
  16. 6639635
  17. 6639635
  18. 6639635
  19. 6639635
  20. 6639635
  21. 6639635
  22. 6639635
  23. 6639635
  24. 6639635
Contact Seller

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

147,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6639635
  • Stock #: 069190
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE5DC069190

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival 2013 Toyota Corolla S , 5 Speed manual, Excellent condition, Alloy Wheels, Power Windows, Power Locks, AC CD, Fog lights, Tinted windows, Bluetooth, Available. for sale Certified $8995+HST and Licensing.Please, contact us for test Drive and Availability: Yaver's Auto 9059202311 257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton ON. L8E 2X3 Open Monday 10 to Thursday 10AM to 6PM, Friday 10AM to 5PM and Saturday 10AM to 4 PM. Sunday appointment only (11-2pm)We are also fully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help! Come on down.... Read the full description on our Website at:

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Fog Lamps
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Cloth Seats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Aux input
Bluetooth Connection
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Front Disc - Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
Performance Front Tires
Performance Rear Tires
Vanity Passenger Mirror... View all the options on our Website at:

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Yaver's Auto

2013 Toyota Corolla S
 147,000 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Prius V ...
 142,888 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2006 Dodge Ram 1500 ST
 125,000 KM
$3,995 + tax & lic

Email Yaver's Auto

Yaver's Auto

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

Call Dealer

905-920-XXXX

(click to show)

905-920-2311

Quick Links
Directions Inventory