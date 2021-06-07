Menu
2013 Toyota Corolla

157,245 MI

Details

$6,499

+ tax & licensing
$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

Rim Ram Auto Sales

647-979-3236

2013 Toyota Corolla

2013 Toyota Corolla

2013 Toyota Corolla

Location

Rim Ram Auto Sales

1605 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8K 1T5

647-979-3236

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

157,245 MI
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 7243508
  VIN: 2T1BU4EE6DC937293

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 157,245 MI

Vehicle Description

Buy with confidence Registered dealer
Automatic 
power locks
steering audio control
power mirrors 
A/C cold 
Aux plug in
USB plug in 
& much more
call or text 6479793236 for a test drive 
certification available for additional $599

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

