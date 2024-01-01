$19,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser
4X4,4DR,4.0 V6
2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser
4X4,4DR,4.0 V6
Location
RDJ Auto Sales & Service
150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4
905-318-3353
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
252,969KM
Excellent Condition
VIN jtebu4bf8dk163779
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 252,969 KM
Vehicle Description
4x4,4.0v6 ,auto, safety included, no added fees,
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
