<p>4x4,4.0v6 ,auto, safety included, no added fees,</p>

2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser

252,969 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser

4X4,4DR,4.0 V6

12019600

2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser

4X4,4DR,4.0 V6

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4

905-318-3353

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
252,969KM
Excellent Condition
VIN jtebu4bf8dk163779

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 252,969 KM

4x4,4.0v6 ,auto, safety included, no added fees,

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Heated Seats

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty Available

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Wheel Locks
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4
905-318-3353

2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser