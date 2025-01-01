Menu
FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 7.99% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES. WE ARE A PROUD MEMEBER OF UCDA. 7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.

2013 Toyota Matrix

93,909 KM

Details Description

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Matrix

12469522

2013 Toyota Matrix

Location

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
93,909KM
VIN 2T1KU4EE3DC022403

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 93,909 KM

Vehicle Description

Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
905-544-5568

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wayne's Auto World

905-544-5568

2013 Toyota Matrix