2013 Toyota Matrix

183,567 KM

$6,495

$6,495

Yaver's Auto

905-920-2311

5spd Manual

5spd Manual

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

$6,495

183,567KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6357806
  • Stock #: 1527
  • VIN: 2T1KU4EEXDC038680

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dark Charcoal
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 183,567 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival 2013 Toyota Matrix with only 183000KM, Manual Transmission, AC, CD, Power Locks, Power Windows, Remote and more available for Sale Certified  $6495+HST and LicensingPlease, contact us for test Drive and Availability: Yaver's Auto 9059202311 257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton ON. L8E 2X3 Open Monday and Tuesday 10 to 6PM, Wednesday and Thursday 10AM to 7PM, Friday 10AM to 5PM and Saturday 10AM to 4 PM and Sunday 11- 3 PM(Appointments Only) We are also fully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cloth Seats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Aux input
Four wheel disc brakes
Bluetooth Connection
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
Wheel Covers... View all the options on our Website at:
Performance Front Tires
Performance Rear Tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-XXXX

905-920-2311

