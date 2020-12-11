2013 Toyota Matrix

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control Child safety rear door locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Steel Wheels Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Trim Leather Steering Wheel Seating Cloth Seats Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade

Additional Features Aux input Four wheel disc brakes Bluetooth Connection Air Bag - Driver Air Bag - Passenger Air Bag - Front Side Body Air Bag - Front Side Head Rear Pass-Through Seat Vanity Driver Mirror Vanity Passenger Mirror A/C Front Air Bag - Rear Side Head Wheel Covers... View all the options on our Website at: Performance Front Tires Performance Rear Tires

