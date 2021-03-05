Menu
2013 Toyota Prius

142,888 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Yaver's Auto

905-920-2311

V Five

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

142,888KM
Used
  • Stock #: 189551
  • VIN: JTDZN3EU0D3189551

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 189551
  • Mileage 142,888 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival , Well maintained 2013 Toyota Prius V, 148000km, Silver on Grey Leather interior, Non-smoker, AC, Power Windows, Power Locks, Bluetooth, Back up Camera, second set of Winter Tires, Available for Sale Certified.. Please, contact us for test Drive and Availability: Yaver's Auto 9059202311 257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton ON. L8E 2X3 Open Monday 10 to Thursday 10AM to 6PM, Friday 10AM to 5PM and Saturday 10AM to 4 PM. Sunday appointment only (11-2pm)We are also fully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help! Come on down.... Read the full description on our Website at:

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Fog Lamps
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Aux input
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Four wheel disc brakes
HD Radio
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Air Bag - Rear Side Body
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
Performance Front Tires
Performance Rear Tires
A/C Climate Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers... View all the options on our Website at:
Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror
Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror
Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support

