2013 Toyota Prius

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control Fog Lamps Child safety rear door locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Front Reading Lamps Universal Garage Door Opener Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Exterior Rear Spoiler Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel

Back-Up Camera Aux input Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Four wheel disc brakes HD Radio Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection Air Bag - Driver Air Bag - Passenger Air Bag - Front Side Body Air Bag - Front Side Head Air Bag - Rear Side Body Rear Pass-Through Seat Vanity Driver Mirror Vanity Passenger Mirror A/C Front Air Bag - Rear Side Head Performance Front Tires Performance Rear Tires A/C Climate Control Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

