Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2013 Toyota RAV4 XLE package white with charcoal trim fully certified comes with sunroof heated seats navigating back up camera and much more assurant coast to coast 6 months 6000 km warranty included looks and runs great </div>

2013 Toyota RAV4

151,022 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Location

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-546-7373

  1. 1724086538
  2. 1724086538
  3. 1724086538
  4. 1724086538
  5. 1724086538
  6. 1724086538
  7. 1724086538
  8. 1724086538
  9. 1724086538
  10. 1724086538
  11. 1724086538
  12. 1724086538
  13. 1724086538
  14. 1724086538
  15. 1724086538
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
151,022KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3WFREV0DW055261

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 151,022 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Toyota RAV4 XLE package white with charcoal trim fully certified comes with sunroof heated seats navigating back up camera and much more assurant coast to coast 6 months 6000 km warranty included looks and runs great 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Parkdale Auto Centre

Used 2014 Infiniti QX70 Premium for sale in Hamilton, ON
2014 Infiniti QX70 Premium 183,910 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Kia Optima EX for sale in Hamilton, ON
2013 Kia Optima EX 81,110 MI $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE for sale in Hamilton, ON
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE 118,011 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

Email Parkdale Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Parkdale Auto Centre

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-546-XXXX

(click to show)

905-546-7373

Alternate Numbers
905-543-7373
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Parkdale Auto Centre

905-546-7373

Contact Seller
2013 Toyota RAV4