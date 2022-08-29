$19,500+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota RAV4
LE ONLY 29000KM 1 OWNER
150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4
29,954KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9045160
- Stock #: dw004929
- VIN: 2t3zfrev1dw004929
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 29,954 KM
Vehicle Description
1 owner, only 29000km,back-up camera, safety included, no added fees or charges, excellent condition, financing and warranty available
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
CUP HOLDERS
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
VANITY MIRRORS
Rear defogger
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Luggage Rack
Rear Window Wiper
CARGO LAMP
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bluetooth Handsfree
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Folding Rear Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
4 Cylinder Engine
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Steering Wheel Radio Controls
