2013 Toyota RAV4

29,954 KM

$19,500

+ tax & licensing
$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

905-318-3353

2013 Toyota RAV4

2013 Toyota RAV4

LE ONLY 29000KM 1 OWNER

2013 Toyota RAV4

LE ONLY 29000KM 1 OWNER

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4

905-318-3353

$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

29,954KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Grey
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 29,954 KM

Vehicle Description

1 owner, only 29000km,back-up camera, safety included, no added fees or charges, excellent condition, financing and warranty available

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
CUP HOLDERS
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
VANITY MIRRORS
Rear defogger
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Luggage Rack
Rear Window Wiper
CARGO LAMP
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bluetooth Handsfree
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Folding Rear Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
4 Cylinder Engine
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Steering Wheel Radio Controls

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4

905-318-3353

