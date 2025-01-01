Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2013 Toyota Sienna SE fwd, 7 passenger,excellent conditions,nice shape,2 previous owners,carfax shows a minor claim for $3624,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999</p><p>click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Ew9jThuCxwpNKz8QWLS0QcUo0tRIY7PR&_gl=1*1qa54gm*_gcl_aw*R0NMLjE3MzUwNTMxODkuQ2owS0NRaUExS203QmhDOUFSSXNBRlpmRUl0NEVjZE1fNXNVYlBoWjRNQ0ZOeS1XZ0wtb29rUnhhYTdVYTBLd0EtWHRUWnVDVzR</p>

2013 Toyota Sienna

241,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Toyota Sienna

5DR V6 SE 8-PASS FWD

Watch This Vehicle
12157944

2013 Toyota Sienna

5DR V6 SE 8-PASS FWD

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

  1. 1738714034
  2. 1738714039
  3. 1738714043
  4. 1738714048
  5. 1738714057
  6. 1738714062
  7. 1738714067
  8. 1738714070
  9. 1738714074
  10. 1738714078
  11. 1738714085
  12. 1738714100
  13. 1738714110
  14. 1738714116
  15. 1738714122
  16. 1738714128
  17. 1738714134
  18. 1738714144
  19. 1738714151
  20. 1738714157
  21. 1738714163
  22. 1738714169
  23. 1738714181
  24. 1738714189
  25. 1738714195
  26. 1738714206
  27. 1738714211
  28. 1738714215
  29. 1738714223
  30. 1738714229
  31. 1738714232
  32. 1738714235
  33. 1738714239
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
241,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDXK3DC0DS344526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 241,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Toyota Sienna SE fwd, 7 passenger,excellent conditions,nice shape,2 previous owners,carfax shows a minor claim for $3624,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Ew9jThuCxwpNKz8QWLS0QcUo0tRIY7PR&_gl=1*1qa54gm*_gcl_aw*R0NMLjE3MzUwNTMxODkuQ2owS0NRaUExS203QmhDOUFSSXNBRlpmRUl0NEVjZE1fNXNVYlBoWjRNQ0ZOeS1XZ0wtb29rUnhhYTdVYTBLd0EtWHRUWnVDVzR

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Seating

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Premium Synthetic Seats
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GC Motors

Used 2017 Infiniti QX60 AWD 4dr for sale in Hamilton, ON
2017 Infiniti QX60 AWD 4dr 200,000 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota Camry 4DR SDN I4 AUTO SE for sale in Hamilton, ON
2014 Toyota Camry 4DR SDN I4 AUTO SE 245,000 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr Nav Pkg for sale in Hamilton, ON
2015 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr Nav Pkg 213,000 KM SOLD

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email GC Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-700-XXXX

(click to show)

289-700-2277

Alternate Numbers
905-312-8999
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

GC Motors

289-700-2277

Contact Seller
2013 Toyota Sienna