2013 Toyota Sienna

132,894 KM

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Wayne's Auto World

905-544-5568

XLE**LEATHER HEATED SEATES**ALL WHEEL DRIVE

Location

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

132,894KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7478697
  • Stock #: 2373
  • VIN: 5TDDK3DC0DS062373

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 132,894 KM

Vehicle Description

 

OUR VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST,FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 4.89% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES, COME BY IN PERSON OR BY TRUSTED AND EASY ONLINE APPLICATION. **WE ARE A PROUD MEMEBER OF UCDA ** ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=e7618860-8f22-4e62-b461-0747bd7df710&Lang=en ***7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.***

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Wheel Locks
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor

