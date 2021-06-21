2013 Toyota Sienna

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,999 + taxes & licensing 1 3 2 , 8 9 4 K M Used Good Condition

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Burgundy

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 132,894 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Third Passenger Door Power Fourth Passenger Door Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Wheel Locks Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Knee Air Bag Transmission Overdrive Switch Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor

