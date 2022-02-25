Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Toyota Yaris

150,803 KM

Details Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wayne's Auto World

905-544-5568

Contact Seller
2013 Toyota Yaris

2013 Toyota Yaris

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Toyota Yaris

LE

Location

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

  1. 1646060254
  2. 1646060255
  3. 1646060250
  4. 1646060254
  5. 1646060252
  6. 1646060255
  7. 1646060255
  8. 1646060255
  9. 1646060251
  10. 1646060255
  11. 1646060253
  12. 1646060253
  13. 1646060254
  14. 1646060248
  15. 1646060254
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

150,803KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8271471
  • Stock #: 0906
  • VIN: JTDKTUD34DD560906

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,803 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wayne's Auto World

2008 Pontiac Vibe
 92,723 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
2018 BMW 3 Series 33...
 72,696 KM
$31,999 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Yaris LE
 150,803 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

Call Dealer

905-544-XXXX

(click to show)

905-544-5568

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory