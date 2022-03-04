Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Volkswagen Golf

130,159 KM

Details Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wayne's Auto World

905-544-5568

Contact Seller
2013 Volkswagen Golf

2013 Volkswagen Golf

TRENDLINE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Volkswagen Golf

TRENDLINE

Location

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

  1. 1652811972
  2. 1652811976
  3. 1652811977
  4. 1652811979
  5. 1652811979
  6. 1652811980
  7. 1652811980
  8. 1652811978
  9. 1652811975
  10. 1652811974
  11. 1652811978
  12. 1652811978
  13. 1652811978
  14. 1652811978
  15. 1652811971
  16. 1652811977
  17. 1652811978
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

130,159KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8594651
  • Stock #: 1445
  • VIN: WVWDA7AJ3DW051445

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,159 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wayne's Auto World

2007 Jeep Wrangler R...
 133,039 KM
$19,666 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda CX-5 GS
 189,327 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Fusion SE
 166,850 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

Call Dealer

905-544-XXXX

(click to show)

905-544-5568

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory