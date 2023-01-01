$11,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2013 Volkswagen Jetta
Sedan Comfortline , DIESEL
2013 Volkswagen Jetta
Sedan Comfortline , DIESEL
Location
Lovely Auto Sales Limited
1548 Barton St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 2X6
905-312-8181
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
182,950KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3vwdl7aj4dm417694
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 417694
- Mileage 182,950 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
diesel
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Lovely Auto Sales Limited
2013 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Comfortline , DIESEL 182,950 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
2017 Honda CR-V Touring 164,900 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT ,REAR CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER REAR WINDOWS 125,900 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Email Lovely Auto Sales Limited
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lovely Auto Sales Limited
1548 Barton St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 2X6
Call Dealer
905-312-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lovely Auto Sales Limited
905-312-8181
2013 Volkswagen Jetta