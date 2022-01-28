Menu
2013 Volkswagen Jetta

127,094 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Best Motors

289-988-8088

Contact Seller
TRENDLINE+

Location

Best Motors

82 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 1H7

289-988-8088

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

127,094KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8157643
  • Stock #: C8635
  • VIN: 3VW2K7AJXDM308635

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,094 KM

Vehicle Description

To view our inventory please visit our website
@ www.bestmotors.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Steel Wheels
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Best Motors

Best Motors

82 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 1H7

289-988-8088

905-536-3232
