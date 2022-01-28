$9,995+ tax & licensing
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Best Motors
289-988-8088
2013 Volkswagen Jetta
TRENDLINE+
Location
82 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 1H7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
127,094KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8157643
- Stock #: C8635
- VIN: 3VW2K7AJXDM308635
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 127,094 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Steel Wheels
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire
