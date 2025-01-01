Menu
✅ Certified | 2014 Audi A4 Technik | Navigation | Backup Cam | Sunroof | Leather

 

Experience refined German engineering in this Certified 2014 Audi A4 Technik, loaded with premium features and luxury appointments.

 

🔹 Automatic Transmission – Smooth and Efficient

🔹 Navigation System – Get Where You're Going with Ease

🔹 Backup Camera – Confident Parking and Reversing

🔹 Quattro All-Wheel Drive – Excellent Handling in All Conditions

🔹 Power Sunroof – Let the Light In

🔹 Leather Interior – Clean, Comfortable, and Upscale

🔹 Black Roof Liner – Sleek and Sporty Cabin Finish

🔹 Heated Front Seats – Stay Warm in Winter

🔹 Power Driver & Passenger Seats – Premium Comfort

🔹 Dual-Zone Climate Control – Personalized Temperature

🔹 Bluetooth & AUX Input – Seamless Media & Calls

🔹 Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors – Full Convenience Package

🔹 Cruise Control – Smooth Highway Drives

🔹 Fog Lights + Alloy Wheels – Sharp and Functional

🔹 Runs and Drives Excellent

 

📍 Visit Us: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario

📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542

📧 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com

🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!

 

🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership

✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED – Clean History, Lien-Free

✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing

✔️ We Take Trade-Ins – Get Top Dollar for Your Vehicle

✔️ Don't See What You Want? We'll Find It For You!

 

💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options

🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We'll Bring It to You

✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Help Out-of-Town Buyers!

Location

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5

905-975-9705

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 167,507 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

