2014 Audi A4
AWD Auto Technik quattro | Certified | No Accident
Location
GG Cars
1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
905-975-9705
Certified
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 167,507 KM
Vehicle Description
✅ Certified | 2014 Audi A4 Technik | Navigation | Backup Cam | Sunroof | Leather
Experience refined German engineering in this Certified 2014 Audi A4 Technik, loaded with premium features and luxury appointments.
🔹 Automatic Transmission – Smooth and Efficient
🔹 Navigation System – Get Where You’re Going with Ease
🔹 Backup Camera – Confident Parking and Reversing
🔹 Quattro All-Wheel Drive – Excellent Handling in All Conditions
🔹 Power Sunroof – Let the Light In
🔹 Leather Interior – Clean, Comfortable, and Upscale
🔹 Black Roof Liner – Sleek and Sporty Cabin Finish
🔹 Heated Front Seats – Stay Warm in Winter
🔹 Power Driver & Passenger Seats – Premium Comfort
🔹 Dual-Zone Climate Control – Personalized Temperature
🔹 Bluetooth & AUX Input – Seamless Media & Calls
🔹 Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors – Full Convenience Package
🔹 Cruise Control – Smooth Highway Drives
🔹 Fog Lights + Alloy Wheels – Sharp and Functional
🔹 Runs and Drives Excellent
📍 Visit Us: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario
📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542
📧 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com
🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!
🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED – Clean History, Lien-Free
✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing
✔️ We Take Trade-Ins – Get Top Dollar for Your Vehicle
✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It For You!
💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll Bring It to You
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Help Out-of-Town Buyers!
Vehicle Features
905-975-9705