<p class=p1>✅ Certified | 2014 BMW 320i xDrive | AWD | Leather | Heated Seats | Sunroof</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>This Certified 2014 BMW 320i xDrive blends luxury, performance, and all-weather capability — delivering a refined, confident, and smooth driving experience.</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>🔹 2.0L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine – Automatic Transmission</p><p class=p1>🔹 xDrive All-Wheel Drive – Confident Traction Year-Round</p><p class=p1>🔹 Leather Interior – Premium Comfort and Style</p><p class=p1>🔹 Heated Front Seats – Perfect for Canadian Winters</p><p class=p1>🔹 Sunroof – Open and Airy Cabin Feel</p><p class=p1>🔹 Power Driver Seat with Memory – Personalized Comfort</p><p class=p1>🔹 Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control – Customized Temperature Settings</p><p class=p1>🔹 Bluetooth Connectivity – Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming</p><p class=p1>🔹 AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player with AUX and USB Input</p><p class=p1>🔹 Power Windows, Locks, and Mirrors</p><p class=p1>🔹 Keyless Entry and Push Button Start</p><p class=p1>🔹 Alloy Wheels – Sleek and Durable</p><p class=p1>🔹 Runs and Drives Great!</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>📍 Visit Us: 74 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario</p><p class=p1>📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542</p><p class=p1>📧 Email: Gusmarkos@gmail.com</p><p class=p1>🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership</p><p class=p1>✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED – Clean History & Lien-Free</p><p class=p1>✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing</p><p class=p1>✔️ We Take Trade-Ins – Top Dollar for Your Vehicle</p><p class=p1>✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It For You!</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options</p><p class=p1>🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll Bring It to You</p><p class=p1>✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Help Out-of-Town Buyers!</p>

2014 BMW 3 Series

160,399 KM

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing
GG Cars

74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9

905-975-9705

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
160,399KM
Good Condition
VIN WBA3C3G50ENS70876

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,399 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

905-975-9705

