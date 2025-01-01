$9,999+ taxes & licensing
2014 BMW 3 Series
320i xDrive | CERTIFIED
2014 BMW 3 Series
320i xDrive | CERTIFIED
Location
GG Cars
74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9
905-975-9705
Certified
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 160,399 KM
Vehicle Description
✅ Certified | 2014 BMW 320i xDrive | AWD | Leather | Heated Seats | Sunroof
This Certified 2014 BMW 320i xDrive blends luxury, performance, and all-weather capability — delivering a refined, confident, and smooth driving experience.
🔹 2.0L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine – Automatic Transmission
🔹 xDrive All-Wheel Drive – Confident Traction Year-Round
🔹 Leather Interior – Premium Comfort and Style
🔹 Heated Front Seats – Perfect for Canadian Winters
🔹 Sunroof – Open and Airy Cabin Feel
🔹 Power Driver Seat with Memory – Personalized Comfort
🔹 Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control – Customized Temperature Settings
🔹 Bluetooth Connectivity – Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming
🔹 AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player with AUX and USB Input
🔹 Power Windows, Locks, and Mirrors
🔹 Keyless Entry and Push Button Start
🔹 Alloy Wheels – Sleek and Durable
🔹 Runs and Drives Great!
📍 Visit Us: 74 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario
📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542
📧 Email: Gusmarkos@gmail.com
🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!
🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED – Clean History & Lien-Free
✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing
✔️ We Take Trade-Ins – Top Dollar for Your Vehicle
✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It For You!
💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll Bring It to You
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Help Out-of-Town Buyers!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From GG Cars
Email GG Cars
GG Cars
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-975-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-975-9705