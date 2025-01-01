Menu
<p>2014 Buick Enclave AWD 4dr Leather,7 passenger, excellent conditions,super clean,low kilometres, 2 previous owners,clean carfax,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999</p><p>click or psate here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=wYBoo9Hz6qIIW7xAatLH7C5nU6tBW66Q&_gl=1*7f0il7*_gcl_aw*R0NMLjE3MzUwNTMxODkuQ2owS0NRaUExS203QmhDOUFSSXNBRlpmRUl0NEVjZE1fNXNVYlBoWjRNQ0ZOeS1XZ0wtb29rUnhhYTdVYTBLd0EtWHRUWnVDVzRa</p>

108,000 KM

$15,995

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Used
108,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5GAKVBKD2EJ197424

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 108,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Buick Enclave AWD 4dr Leather,7 passenger, excellent conditions,super clean,low kilometres, 2 previous owners,clean carfax,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or psate here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=wYBoo9Hz6qIIW7xAatLH7C5nU6tBW66Q&_gl=1*7f0il7*_gcl_aw*R0NMLjE3MzUwNTMxODkuQ2owS0NRaUExS203QmhDOUFSSXNBRlpmRUl0NEVjZE1fNXNVYlBoWjRNQ0ZOeS1XZ0wtb29rUnhhYTdVYTBLd0EtWHRUWnVDVzRa

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
289-700-2277

905-312-8999
2014 Buick Enclave