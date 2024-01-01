Menu
<p>Dealer: Zens Auto Sale</p><p>NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.</p><p>Plus HST plus licensing</p><p>1 year and unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim </p><p>Safety included</p><p>Carfax included</p><p>Financing available<br /><br />Moonroof</p><p>AWD</p><p>Eco mode</p><p>Leather seats<br /><br />Heated seats</p><p>Cooled seats</p><p>Heated steering wheel</p><p>Blind spot assist </p><p>Parking sensors</p><p>Backup camera</p><p>Push start</p><p>Remote start</p><p>Cruise control</p><p>Navigation</p><p>Air Conditioning</p><p>Power locks</p><p>Power steering</p><p>Power mirrors</p><p>Auxiliary input</p><p>USB</p><p>Power windows</p><p>CD player</p><p>Premium audio</p>

2014 Cadillac SRX

184,620 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Cadillac SRX

Luxury *AWD, NAV, LEATHER HEATED SEATS & STEERING*

2014 Cadillac SRX

Luxury *AWD, NAV, LEATHER HEATED SEATS & STEERING*

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
184,620KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GYFNEE37ES590977

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 184,620 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale

NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.

Plus HST plus licensing

1 year and unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim 

Safety included

Carfax included

Financing available

Moonroof

AWD

Eco mode

Leather seats

Heated seats

Cooled seats

Heated steering wheel

Blind spot assist 

Parking sensors

Backup camera

Push start

Remote start

Cruise control

Navigation

Air Conditioning

Power locks

Power steering

Power mirrors

Auxiliary input

USB

Power windows

CD player

Premium audio

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Security

Automatic High Beams

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-962-2226

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Zens Auto Sales

905-962-2226

2014 Cadillac SRX