$12,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Cadillac SRX
Luxury *AWD, NAV, LEATHER HEATED SEATS & STEERING*
2014 Cadillac SRX
Luxury *AWD, NAV, LEATHER HEATED SEATS & STEERING*
Location
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-962-2226
Certified
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 184,620 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
Plus HST plus licensing
1 year and unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim
Safety included
Carfax included
Financing available
Moonroof
AWD
Eco mode
Leather seats
Heated seats
Cooled seats
Heated steering wheel
Blind spot assist
Parking sensors
Backup camera
Push start
Remote start
Cruise control
Navigation
Air Conditioning
Power locks
Power steering
Power mirrors
Auxiliary input
USB
Power windows
CD player
Premium audio
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Exterior
Security
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Zens Auto Sales
Email Zens Auto Sales
Zens Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-962-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-962-2226