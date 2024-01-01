$11,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Cadillac SRX
Luxury *MOONROOF, NAV, BACKUP CAM, HEATED SEATS*
Location
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-962-2226
Certified
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 191,808 KM
Vehicle Description
Zen's Auto Sales
NOTE: Call 905-920-2663 or 905-962-2226 before visiting!
Price + HST + licensing
Vehicle comes with 1 Year unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim!
Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!
74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5
https://zensautosales.ca/
SAFETY INCLUDED
Carfax included
Financing available
Moonroof
Eco mode
Leather seats
Heated seats
Heated steering wheel
Lane keep assist
Lane departure
Forward collision warning
Safety alert seat (vibrates if you do not stay in between the line, can be turned off if you prefer just an audio alert)
Blind spot assist
Parking sensors front and back
Backup camera
Push start
Remote start
Cruise control
Navigation
Air Conditioning
Power locks
Power steering
Power mirrors
Auxiliary input
USB
Power windows
CD player
Premium audio
Zens Auto Sales
