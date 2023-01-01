Menu
2014 Chevrolet Corvette

41,000 KM

Details Description Features

$64,990

+ tax & licensing
$64,990

+ taxes & licensing

Acen Motors Inc.

905-545-7200

2014 Chevrolet Corvette

2014 Chevrolet Corvette

Z51 - Performance packageW

2014 Chevrolet Corvette

Z51 - Performance packageW

Location

Acen Motors Inc.

1926 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1W1

905-545-7200

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$64,990

+ taxes & licensing

41,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10181391
  • VIN: 1G1YH2D72E5117788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 41,000 KM

Vehicle Description

STINGRAY Z51 PERFORMANCE PACKAGE, 6 SPEED PADDLE SHIFT AUTOMATIC, VEHICLE STARTER, TELESCOPIC  STEERING WHEEL, ELECTRONIC DUAL ZONE CONTROL, TRANSPARENT ROOF PANEL, ONE OWNER, CANADIAN VEHICLE, NO ACCIDENTS, MUCH MORE......

Carfax report are provided  with every vehicle at not extra charge!

Customer Satisfaction is Our First Priority!

Lowest price policy in effect !Price + HST + Licensing ( No extra fees,no haggle price)

Financing is available for vehicles of 10 years old or less!

All vehicles come certified with 30 days powertrain included.

Extended Warranty available up to 3 year

Call us for more information and to book and appointment!

ACEN MOTORS INC - Pre- owned vehicles come standard with one key, if we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include then, additional keys may be purchased at the time of the sale!

Serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Binbrook, Grimsby, London, St. Catharines, Burlington, Mississauga, Toronto and other provinces for over 17 years. 

Visit us online : acenmotors.com

ACEN MOTORS INC.

1926 KING ST. EAST.

Hamilton - On

L8K 1W1

CONTACT 905-545-7200

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Targa Roof
Bluetooth Connection

