2014 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z51 STINGRAY, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, COUPE, TARGA , REMOVABLE CLEAR TINTED TOP, PERFORMANCE PACKAGE, UPGRADED RIMS,  SEATS, EXHAUST,  BRAKES SYSTEM, SERVICE INSPECTION FROM CHEVROLET JOHN BEAR DEALER.

ONE OWNER, MINT CONDITION , ON POLAR WHITE WITH BRIGHT RED SEATS, GREAT COLOR COMBINATION.

****Price + HST + Licensing( No extra fees, no haggle price) ****

Carfax report are provided with every vehicle at not extra charge!

Customer Satisfaction is Our First Priority! Lowest price policy in effect !

Financing is available for vehicles of 10 years old or less!

All vehicles come certified with 30 days powertrain guarantee included.

Extended Warranty available up to 3 year Call us for more information and to book and appointment!

ACEN MOTORS INC - Pre- owned vehicles come standard with one key, if we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include then, additional keys may be purchased at the time of the sale! Serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Binbrook, Grimsby, London, St. Catharines, Burlington, Mississauga, Toronto and other provinces for over 18 years.

Visit us online : www. acenmotors.com

ACEN MOTORS INC. 1926 KING ST. EAST. Hamilton - On L8K 1W1 CONTACT US AT 905- 545-7200

2014 Chevrolet Corvette

42,000 KM

$58,990

+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Corvette

Z51

12268177

2014 Chevrolet Corvette

Z51

Location

Acen Motors Inc.

1926 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1W1

905-545-7200

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$58,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
42,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1YH2D72E5117788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 42,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Targa Roof
Bluetooth Connection

Acen Motors Inc.

Acen Motors Inc.

1926 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$58,990

+ taxes & licensing

Acen Motors Inc.

905-545-7200

2014 Chevrolet Corvette