$58,990+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Corvette
Z51
2014 Chevrolet Corvette
Z51
Location
Acen Motors Inc.
1926 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1W1
905-545-7200
Certified
$58,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 42,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z51 STINGRAY, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, COUPE, TARGA , REMOVABLE CLEAR TINTED TOP, PERFORMANCE PACKAGE, UPGRADED RIMS, SEATS, EXHAUST, BRAKES SYSTEM, SERVICE INSPECTION FROM CHEVROLET JOHN BEAR DEALER.
ONE OWNER, MINT CONDITION , ON POLAR WHITE WITH BRIGHT RED SEATS, GREAT COLOR COMBINATION.
****Price + HST + Licensing( No extra fees, no haggle price) ****
Carfax report are provided with every vehicle at not extra charge!
Customer Satisfaction is Our First Priority! Lowest price policy in effect !
Financing is available for vehicles of 10 years old or less!
All vehicles come certified with 30 days powertrain guarantee included.
Extended Warranty available up to 3 year Call us for more information and to book and appointment!
ACEN MOTORS INC - Pre- owned vehicles come standard with one key, if we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include then, additional keys may be purchased at the time of the sale! Serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Binbrook, Grimsby, London, St. Catharine's, Burlington, Mississauga, Toronto and other provinces for over 18 years.
Visit us online : www. acenmotors.com
ACEN MOTORS INC. 1926 KING ST. EAST. Hamilton - On L8K 1W1 CONTACT US AT 905- 545-7200
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Warranty
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Acen Motors Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Acen Motors Inc.
Acen Motors Inc.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-545-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-545-7200