Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

175,495 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rim Ram Auto Sales

647-979-3236

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2LT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2LT

Location

Rim Ram Auto Sales

1605 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8K 1T5

647-979-3236

  1. 5760411
  2. 5760411
  3. 5760411
  4. 5760411
  5. 5760411
  6. 5760411
  7. 5760411
  8. 5760411
  9. 5760411
  10. 5760411
  11. 5760411
  12. 5760411
  13. 5760411
  14. 5760411
Contact Seller

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

175,495KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5760411
  • VIN: 1G1PF5SBXE7354219

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Granite Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 175,495 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy with confidence

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Front Wheel Drive
Child security rear door locks
Rear Vision Camera
6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster
6-Speaker Audio System
4-way manual front passenger seat adjuster
Enhanced acoustic insulation package
Heated driver and front passenger seats -inc: 3 warmth settings
SiriusXM satellite radio -inc: digital quality sound w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes 3 trial months beyond which service fees apply*
Compact spare wheel and tire
Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchors & top tethers for children in all rear positions
Defogger, rear window
Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic
Trunk entrapment release, internal
Lighting, dome with theatre dimming
Climate control, front manual controls with air filtration system and air conditioning
Steering wheel, 3-spoke leather wrapped with silver accent
Steering, power, electric
Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger
Shift knob, leather wrapped
ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VVT DOHC 4-CYLINDER
Glass, solar-absorbing light tinted
Headlamps, halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control and delay
Mirrors, outside heated, power adjustable, body coloured, manual folding
Wipers, variable intermittent with washers
Assist handles, outboard positions
Console, centre with sliding armrest, storage, and dual cup holders
Convenience hooks, rear
Cupholders, (2) front centre console, (2) rear armrest, (1) bottle holder in each front door panel
Glovebox, auxiliary centre dash
Instrumentation, driver information centre (DIC) -inc: trip odometer, fuel range, average fuel economy, instantaneous fuel economy, average vehicle speed, oil life monitoring
Lighting, dual map
Lighting, trunk
Mirror, rear-view, manual day/night
Power outlets, (2) auxiliary in centre console
Rear 60/40 split-folding seat -inc: adjustable outboard head restraints, rear armrest
Rear air ducts, floor mounted
Windows, power with express-down on all and driver only express-up
Alternator, 130 amp
Battery, maintenance-free with rundown protection
Suspension, front independent MacPherson strut -inc: aluminum control arms w/hydraulic bushings, 25mm hollow stabilizer bar
Suspension, rear compound crank
Suspension, sport lowered chassis
Air bags, driver and front passenger frontal and knee -inc: passenger sensing system
Air bags, front and rear roof rail curtain for outboard seating positions
Air bags, front and rear seat-mounted outboard side-impact
Seatbelts, 3-point front and rear with front height adjust
Steering wheel controls, audio and phone interface

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rim Ram Auto Sales

2006 BMW 3 Series
 152,834 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2002 Mercedes C240
 300,000 KM
$2,195 + tax & lic
2005 Chevrolet Uplan...
 170,438 KM
$1,995 + tax & lic

Email Rim Ram Auto Sales

Rim Ram Auto Sales

Rim Ram Auto Sales

1605 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8K 1T5

Call Dealer

647-979-XXXX

(click to show)

647-979-3236

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory