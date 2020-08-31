2014 Chevrolet Cruze

Child security rear door locks
6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster
4-way manual front passenger seat adjuster
Enhanced acoustic insulation package
Heated driver and front passenger seats -inc: 3 warmth settings
SiriusXM satellite radio -inc: digital quality sound w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes 3 trial months beyond which service fees apply*
Compact spare wheel and tire
Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchors & top tethers for children in all rear positions
Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic
Trunk entrapment release, internal
Lighting, dome with theatre dimming
Climate control, front manual controls with air filtration system and air conditioning
Steering wheel, 3-spoke leather wrapped with silver accent
Steering, power, electric
Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger
Shift knob, leather wrapped
ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VVT DOHC 4-CYLINDER
Glass, solar-absorbing light tinted
Headlamps, halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control and delay
Mirrors, outside heated, power adjustable, body coloured, manual folding
Wipers, variable intermittent with washers
Assist handles, outboard positions
Console, centre with sliding armrest, storage, and dual cup holders
Cupholders, (2) front centre console, (2) rear armrest, (1) bottle holder in each front door panel
Glovebox, auxiliary centre dash
Instrumentation, driver information centre (DIC) -inc: trip odometer, fuel range, average fuel economy, instantaneous fuel economy, average vehicle speed, oil life monitoring
Mirror, rear-view, manual day/night
Power outlets, (2) auxiliary in centre console
Rear 60/40 split-folding seat -inc: adjustable outboard head restraints, rear armrest
Rear air ducts, floor mounted
Windows, power with express-down on all and driver only express-up
Battery, maintenance-free with rundown protection
Suspension, front independent MacPherson strut -inc: aluminum control arms w/hydraulic bushings, 25mm hollow stabilizer bar
Suspension, rear compound crank
Suspension, sport lowered chassis
Air bags, driver and front passenger frontal and knee -inc: passenger sensing system
Air bags, front and rear roof rail curtain for outboard seating positions
Air bags, front and rear seat-mounted outboard side-impact
Seatbelts, 3-point front and rear with front height adjust
Steering wheel controls, audio and phone interface
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.