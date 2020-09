2014 Chevrolet Cruze

Rear Vision Camera

6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster

6-Speaker Audio System

4-way manual front passenger seat adjuster

Enhanced acoustic insulation package

Heated driver and front passenger seats -inc: 3 warmth settings

SiriusXM satellite radio -inc: digital quality sound w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes 3 trial months beyond which service fees apply*

Compact spare wheel and tire

Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchors & top tethers for children in all rear positions

Defogger, rear window

Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic

Trunk entrapment release, internal

Lighting, dome with theatre dimming

Climate control, front manual controls with air filtration system and air conditioning

Steering wheel, 3-spoke leather wrapped with silver accent

Steering, power, electric

Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger

Shift knob, leather wrapped

ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VVT DOHC 4-CYLINDER

Glass, solar-absorbing light tinted

Headlamps, halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control and delay

Mirrors, outside heated, power adjustable, body coloured, manual folding

Wipers, variable intermittent with washers

Assist handles, outboard positions

Console, centre with sliding armrest, storage, and dual cup holders

Convenience hooks, rear

Cupholders, (2) front centre console, (2) rear armrest, (1) bottle holder in each front door panel

Glovebox, auxiliary centre dash

Instrumentation, driver information centre (DIC) -inc: trip odometer, fuel range, average fuel economy, instantaneous fuel economy, average vehicle speed, oil life monitoring

Lighting, dual map

Lighting, trunk

Mirror, rear-view, manual day/night

Power outlets, (2) auxiliary in centre console

Rear 60/40 split-folding seat -inc: adjustable outboard head restraints, rear armrest

Rear air ducts, floor mounted

Windows, power with express-down on all and driver only express-up

Alternator, 130 amp

Battery, maintenance-free with rundown protection

Suspension, front independent MacPherson strut -inc: aluminum control arms w/hydraulic bushings, 25mm hollow stabilizer bar

Suspension, rear compound crank

Suspension, sport lowered chassis

Air bags, driver and front passenger frontal and knee -inc: passenger sensing system

Air bags, front and rear roof rail curtain for outboard seating positions

Air bags, front and rear seat-mounted outboard side-impact

Seatbelts, 3-point front and rear with front height adjust