2014 Chevrolet Cruze

157,000 KM

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rockcliff Auto Hamilton

905-548-8558

1LT TURBO

Location

Rockcliff Auto Hamilton

56 Kenilworth Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R3

905-548-8558

157,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7345460
  Stock #: C190374
  VIN: 1G1PC5SB0E7190374

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 157,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful ride, low price! RUST-FREE, FANTASTIC CONDITION!  Need financing? We can help. CARFAX CANADA VERIFIED. (*No hidden fees! Just add HST and licensing.) CREDIT SPECIALIST ON-PREMISES. All our vehicles come certified at NO extra cost. 1000+ of superior quality vehicles sold to satisfied customers. You will also get a free detailed CARFAX Canada vehicle history report when you are buying our vehicle. "Google" Rockcliff Auto Hamilton to see our reviews!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rockcliff Auto Hamilton

56 Kenilworth Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R3

