2014 Chevrolet Cruze

93,503 KM

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Zens Auto Sales

905-962-2226

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2LS *LOW KM, SAFETY, 1 YEAR WARRANTY ENGINE&TRAN*

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2LS *LOW KM, SAFETY, 1 YEAR WARRANTY ENGINE&TRAN*

Location

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

93,503KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9003016
  VIN: 1G1PL5SH7E7288371

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 93,503 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer: Zen's Auto Sales Inc.
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
Plus HST plus licensing
1 year and unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim
Car-proof included
Safety
Financing available
LOW KM
Cruise control
Air Conditioning
Power locks
Power steering
Power mirrors
Auxiliary input
USB
Remote key-less entry
Power windows
CD player
Premium audio

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

