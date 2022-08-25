$12,495+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
2LS *LOW KM, SAFETY, 1 YEAR WARRANTY ENGINE&TRAN*
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
93,503KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9003016
- VIN: 1G1PL5SH7E7288371
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 93,503 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer: Zen's Auto Sales Inc.
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
Plus HST plus licensing
1 year and unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim
Car-proof included
Safety
Financing available
LOW KM
Cruise control
Air Conditioning
Power locks
Power steering
Power mirrors
Auxiliary input
USB
Remote key-less entry
Power windows
CD player
Premium audio
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
