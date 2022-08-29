Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

166,899 KM

Details Description Features

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Zens Auto Sales

905-962-2226

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2LT *NAV, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA*

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2LT *NAV, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA*

Location

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

166,899KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9177949
  • VIN: 1G1PE5SB2E7366822

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 166,899 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
Plus HST plus licensing
1 year and unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim
Carfax included
Safety
Financing available
Navigation
Backup Camera
Leather seats
Heated seats
Remote start
Sunroof
Cruise control
Air Conditioning
Power locks
Power steering
Power mirrors
Auxiliary input
USB
Remote key-less entry
Power windows
CD player
Premium audio
Fog lights
Alloy wheels

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Zens Auto Sales

2014 Chevrolet Cruze...
 166,899 KM
$12,495 + tax & lic
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GX...
 191,307 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2004 Toyota Sienna C...
 457,461 KM
$3,995 + tax & lic

Email Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

Call Dealer

905-962-XXXX

(click to show)

905-962-2226

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory