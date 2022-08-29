$12,495+ tax & licensing
905-962-2226
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
2LT *NAV, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA*
Location
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,495
- Listing ID: 9177949
- VIN: 1G1PE5SB2E7366822
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 166,899 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
Plus HST plus licensing
1 year and unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim
Carfax included
Safety
Financing available
Navigation
Backup Camera
Leather seats
Heated seats
Remote start
Sunroof
Cruise control
Air Conditioning
Power locks
Power steering
Power mirrors
Auxiliary input
USB
Remote key-less entry
Power windows
CD player
Premium audio
Fog lights
Alloy wheels
Vehicle Features
