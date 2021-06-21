Menu
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

183,054 KM

Details Description Features

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
Wayne's Auto World

905-544-5568

ALLOY WHEELS**6 SEATS**USB PHONE CONNECTION

Location

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

183,054KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7462367
  • Stock #: 0439
  • VIN: 1GCVKPEC2EZ380439

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Straight Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 0439
  • Mileage 183,054 KM

Vehicle Description

 

OUR VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST,FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 4.89% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES, COME BY IN PERSON OR BY TRUSTED AND EASY ONLINE APPLICATION. **WE ARE A PROUD MEMEBER OF UCDA ** ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=e7618860-8f22-4e62-b461-0747bd7df710&Lang=en ***7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.***

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Tow Hooks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

