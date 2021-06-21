2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,999 + taxes & licensing 1 8 3 , 0 5 4 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7462367

7462367 Stock #: 0439

0439 VIN: 1GCVKPEC2EZ380439

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Straight Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Stock # 0439

Mileage 183,054 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Interior Cruise Control Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Alloy Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Steel Wheels Convenience Tow Hooks Passenger Vanity Mirror Seating Split Bench Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.