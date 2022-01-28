$20,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,999
+ taxes & licensing
Wayne's Auto World
905-544-5568
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT w/1LT 4X4 BLUETOOTH TRAILER BRAKE
Location
Wayne's Auto World
1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
905-544-5568
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,999
+ taxes & licensing
238,952KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8188710
- Stock #: 7079
- VIN: 3GCUKREC5EG107079
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 238,952 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Included
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Wayne's Auto World
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Wayne's Auto World
Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location
1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1