2014 Chevrolet Trax

161,305 KM

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Trax

LS *SAFETY, 1Y WARRANTY ENGINE&TRANSMISSION*

12830944

2014 Chevrolet Trax

LS *SAFETY, 1Y WARRANTY ENGINE&TRANSMISSION*

Location

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
161,305KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GNCJKEB1EL212570

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 161,305 KM

Vehicle Description

Zen's Auto Sales

 

NOTE: Call 905-920-2663 or 905-962-2226 before visiting!

 

Price + HST + licensing 

 

Vehicle comes with 1 Year unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim!

Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!

 

74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5

 

https://zensautosales.ca/

 

SAFETY INCLUDED

 

Carfax included

 

Financing Available

 

Cruise Control

 

Bluetooth

 

Air Conditioning

 

Power locks

 

Power mirrors

 

Power windows

 

Auxiliary input

 

USB

 

Remote key-less entry

 

CD player

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-962-XXXX

905-962-2226

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Zens Auto Sales

905-962-2226

2014 Chevrolet Trax