<p>✅ Certified | No Accidents | 2014 Chrysler 200 Touring | Sedan | Reliable | Affordable</p><p> </p><p>This Certified 2014 Chrysler 200 Touring delivers comfort, convenience, and great fuel economy — making it a smart choice for everyday driving.</p><p> </p><p>🔹 2.4L 4-Cylinder Engine – Automatic Transmission  </p><p>🔹 Front Wheel Drive – Smooth & Efficient Handling  </p><p>🔹 Touring Trim – Well Equipped  </p><p>🔹 Premium Cloth Interior – Clean and Comfortable  </p><p>🔹 Power Driver Seat – Adjustable for Comfort  </p><p>🔹 Bluetooth Connectivity – Hands-Free Calling  </p><p>🔹 AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player with AUX Input  </p><p>🔹 Cruise Control – Great for Highway Driving  </p><p>🔹 Air Conditioning – Ice Cold  </p><p>🔹 Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors  </p><p>🔹 Remote Keyless Entry  </p><p>🔹 Alloy Wheels – Sharp Look  </p><p>🔹 Rear Defogger – Clear Visibility  </p><p>🔹 Spacious Trunk – Great for Everyday Use  </p><p>🔹 Runs and Drives Excellent!</p><p> </p><p>📍 Visit Us: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario  </p><p>📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542  </p><p>📧 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com  </p><p>🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!</p><p> </p><p>🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership  </p><p>✔️ **CARFAX VERIFIED** – Lien, Registration, Accident, and Odometer Records  </p><p>✔️ NO HIDDEN FEES – Just Price + HST + Licensing  </p><p>✔️ We Welcome All Trade-Ins – Get Top Value for Yours  </p><p>✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It For You!</p><p> </p><p>💻 100% Online Car Buying Available – Financing & Delivery Options  </p><p>🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll Bring It Straight To You  </p><p>✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Help Out-of-Town Buyers!</p>

2014 Chrysler 200

203,238 KM

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Chrysler 200

4dr Sdn Touring

12634968

2014 Chrysler 200

4dr Sdn Touring

Location

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5

905-975-9705

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
203,238KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C3CCBBB0EN100936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 203,238 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

GG Cars

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-975-9705

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing>

GG Cars

905-975-9705

2014 Chrysler 200