2014 Chrysler 300

117,900 KM

Details Description

$13,975

+ tax & licensing
$13,975

+ taxes & licensing

Dewildt Chrysler

905-312-0090

2014 Chrysler 300

2014 Chrysler 300

TOURING | PANO ROOF | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS |

2014 Chrysler 300

TOURING | PANO ROOF | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS |

Location

Dewildt Chrysler

1600 Main Street East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1E7

905-312-0090

$13,975

+ taxes & licensing

117,900KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6227658
  • Stock #: UC4034B
  • VIN: 2C3CCAAG5EH208114

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 117,900 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our pre-owned vehicles go through a 144 point inspection. Purchase a used vehicle with confidence at DeWildt Chrysler Dodge Jeep. We are not responsible for incorrectly listed equipment, clerical errors, misinformation, price errors or delays in price changes, picture content. INSPECT VEHICLE FOR CORRECT EQUIPMENT BEFORE TAKING DELIVERY. Prices subject to change without notice. All vehicles subject to prior sale. ALL VEHICLES INCLUDE ONE KEY/REMOTE (if applicable) BUT SOME MAY INCLUDE TWO KEYS/REMOTES. Vehicles may have road chips, scratches, scuffs, etc. Depending on vehicle's age, normal wear and tear should be anticipated. Missing keys and floor mats may be obtained at dealer's internal cost.

