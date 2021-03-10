Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chrysler 300

115,315 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Star Sales Ltd

289-639-6755

Contact Seller
2014 Chrysler 300

2014 Chrysler 300

Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chrysler 300

Touring

Location

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

289-639-6755

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

115,315KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6819800
  • VIN: 2C3CCAAG9EH235252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,315 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Chrysler 300 in fantastic condition, with a rear back up camera, sunroof, leather seats with the heating option! Drives great and has 115,300 KM

$10,995 Plus tax and licensing fees 

To view the Vehicle or take it out for a test drive please book an appointment first or give us a call.

For more information give us a call at 289-639-6755 for more info! or E-mail us at autostarsalesltd@gmail.com

Come experience our hassle free buying experience and buying with confidence.
Our goal is to have you come in as our customer and leave as our friend.

CarProof is available in person, and a copy will also be given when sold.

Lubrico Warranty also Available from 3 months up to 36 months 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Star Sales Ltd

2004 Chevrolet Color...
 256,190 KM
$3,995 + tax & lic
2007 Chrysler 300 To...
 87,500 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Grand Car...
 142,430 KM
$5,495 + tax & lic

Email Auto Star Sales Ltd

Auto Star Sales Ltd

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

Call Dealer

289-639-XXXX

(click to show)

289-639-6755

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory