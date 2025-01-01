$14,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Chrysler Town & Country
Precision Motors
643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1
416-270-7657
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 936
- Mileage 157,139 KM
Vehicle Description
A NICE, DECENT AND CLEAN SUV *2014 CHRYSLER TWON & COUNTRY* THAT IS GOOD-LOOKING AT A REASONABLE PRICE !!
** Beautiful Family SUV, Seats 7 Comfortably, Sunroof, Navigantion System, Leather Heated Seats, DVD Player, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Very Desirable in Maroon Colour, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, AM/FM Radio, Auxiliary, Power Power Seats, Alloy Rims and much more. . . . . Only 157,139 km for Just $14,995.00. Automatic, All Power OPtions, Excellent Condition, Economical & Reliable sound Engine & Transmission.
The vehicle comes certified with free History Report. No Hidden Charges. Price + Tax + Licensing.
Exclusive in-House Financing is available between directly dealer & the customer. No Banks involved. Approved on the spot with lowest Down-Payment & Easy Affordable Monthly / Weekly / Bi-Weekly Payments According To customer’s Budget. Very Low Price. Ask about our Warranty Packages. For your peace of mind we offer 1 to 3 years warranty at Reasonable prices.
We are a proud member of UCDA and OMVIC Registered. Over 18 + years of experience in automotive Industry. We also have huge inventory of certified imported / domestic vehicles to choose from Honda, Toyota, Mazda, Nissan, Ford, Dodge, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Chrysler and many more Makes and Models to suit your style, comfort and needs. We are open 7 days a week.
To view latest inventory, please visit our website at www.precisionmotorsltd.com
Like our Facebook page today, to view latest inventory & customer's testimonials videos visit www.facebook.com/precisionmotorsltd
This vehicle can only be viewed or test-driven by appointment.
For appointments, call INAM today, at 416-270-7657
Toll Free : 1 (877) 960-1826
Email us at : inamq@hotmail.com
visit our website at: www.precisionmotorsltd.com
Location : 643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON. L8H 5Z1
