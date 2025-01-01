2014 Chrysler Town & Country

Menu
<p><span style=font-size: 12pt;><strong><span style=font-family: times new roman, times, serif;><span style=line-height: 115%; color: #3a3a3a; background: white;>A NICE, DECENT AND CLEAN SUV *2014 CHRYSLER TWON & COUNTRY* THAT IS GOOD-LOOKING AT A REASONABLE PRICE !!</span></span></strong></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; background: white;>** Beautiful Family SUV, Seats 7 Comfortably, Sunroof, Navigantion System, Leather Heated Seats, DVD Player, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Very Desirable in Maroon Colour,  ABS Brakes, Traction Control,  AM/FM Radio, Auxiliary, Power Power Seats,  Alloy Rims and much more. . . . . Only <strong>157,139 km</strong> for Just <strong>$14,995.00. </strong>Automatic, All Power OPtions,</span><span style=font-family: Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 12pt;> Excellent Condition, Economical & Reliable sound Engine & Transmission.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #222222;>The vehicle comes certified with free History Report. No Hidden Charges. Price + Tax + Licensing.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;>Exclusive in-House Financing is available between directly dealer & the customer. No Banks involved. Approved on the spot with lowest Down-Payment & Easy Affordable Monthly / Weekly / Bi-Weekly Payments According To customer’s Budget. Very Low Price. Ask about our Warranty Packages. For your peace of mind we offer 1 to 3 years warranty at Reasonable prices.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;>We are a proud member of UCDA and OMVIC Registered. Over 18 + years of experience in automotive Industry. We also have huge inventory of certified imported / domestic vehicles to choose from Honda, Toyota, Mazda, Nissan, Ford, Dodge, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Chrysler and many more Makes and Models to suit your style, comfort and needs. We are open 7 days a week.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;>To view latest inventory, please visit our website at www.precisionmotorsltd.com</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;>Like our Facebook page today, to view latest inventory & customers testimonials videos visit www.facebook.com/precisionmotorsltd</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;>This vehicle can only be viewed or test-driven by appointment.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;>For appointments, call INAM today, at 416-270-7657</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;>Toll Free : 1 (877) 960-1826</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;>Email us at : inamq@hotmail.com</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;>visit our website at: www.precisionmotorsltd.com</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;>Location : </span><strong style=color: #222222; font-family: garamond, times new roman, serif; font-size: large; background-color: #ffffff;>643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON. L8H 5Z1</strong></p><p> </p>

157,139 KM

