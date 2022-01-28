Menu
2014 Dodge Challenger

34,397 KM

Details Features

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
Car Nation Canada

1-888-793-5753

R/T

Location

1977 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8

34,397KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8257713
  • Stock #: HN3497A
  • VIN: 2C3CDYBT8EH263870

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 34,397 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Manual

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Mazda of Hamilton

1977 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8

