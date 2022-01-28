2014 Dodge Challenger

$33,995 + taxes & licensing 3 4 , 3 9 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8257713

8257713 Stock #: HN3497A

HN3497A VIN: 2C3CDYBT8EH263870

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 34,397 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Powertrain 6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.