2014 Dodge Dart
SXT
Adam's Fine Cars Inc
95 Queenston Rd, Hamilton, ON L8K 1G1
905-547-7700
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
420,000KM
Good Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 420,000 KM
Vehicle Description
<div><div>&lt;p&gt;&lt;span r-style="font-size: 1em;"&gt;Easy financing available for good and bad credit!!! Vehicle comes with complete inspection, safety certification and carfax report. Buy with confidence, we are a OMVIC and UCDA certified registered dealer, member of the used car dealer association and better business bureau. All prices are plus HST and licensing, no hidden fees, no admin fees guaranteed. Warranties available up to 48 months.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;&lt;p&gt;For more information call 647-895-7078 or visit us at 95 Queenston Road, Hamilton, please call first before coming, thank you.&lt;/p&gt;</div></div>
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
