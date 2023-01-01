Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

156,232 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Parkdale Auto Centre

905-546-7373

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-546-7373

  1. 1692909463
  2. 1692909463
  3. 1692909463
  4. 1692909463
  5. 1692909463
  6. 1692909463
  7. 1692909463
  8. 1692909463
  9. 1692909463
  10. 1692909463
  11. 1692909463
  12. 1692909463
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
156,232KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10340526
  • Stock #: 101008
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG0ER109408

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 156,232 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Dodge grand caravan SXT has clean carfax no accidents comes with full stow&go seating power windows and locks dual air conditioning keyless entry 7 passenger and much more looks and runs good 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Parkdale Auto Centre

2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 156,232 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Sentra SV
 155,232 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota RAV4 BASE
 210,580 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Email Parkdale Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Parkdale Auto Centre

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

Call Dealer

905-546-XXXX

(click to show)

905-546-7373

Alternate Numbers
905-543-7373
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory