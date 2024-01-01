$13,495+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Location
Precision Motors
643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1
416-270-7657
Certified
$13,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 920
- Mileage 162,036 KM
Vehicle Description
**Start your day to day commute with this super clean 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT ! *One Owner / No Accident**
You will enjoy Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Back-up Camera, Heated Seats, Power Windows, Power lock, Power Sliding door, AM/FM Radio, CD Player, Equipped with Aux, Ipod & USB Connection, leather wrapped steering wheel and much more...
2014 Dodge G.Caravan Only 162,036 KMS for just $13,495.00. With Excellent Condition, Economical & Reliable sound Engine & Transmission. The vehicle comes certified with free History Report. No Hidden Charges. Price + Tax + Licensing.
This vehicle can only be viewed or test-driven by appointment.
Vehicle Features
