2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

103,635 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Yaver's Auto

905-920-2311

SE

SE

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

103,635KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5714448
  • Stock #: 1319
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG9ER136008

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 103,635 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SE, 3.6L 6 Cylinder, Front wheel drive, auxiliary input, 7 passenger. Vehicle being sold certified, HST and licensing extra.Please, contact us for test Drive and Availability: Yaver's Auto 9059202311 257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton ON. L8E 2X3 Open Monday and Tuesday 10 to 6PM, Wednesday and Thursday 10AM to 7PM, Friday 10AM to 5PM and Saturday 10AM to 4 PM and Sunday 11- 3 PM.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Third Row Seat
Cloth Seats
Front Bucket Seats
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Aux input
Four wheel disc brakes
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Sliding Rear Passenger Side Door
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
All Season Front Tires
All Season Rear Tires
A/C Multi-Zone
Woodgrain Trim
Sliding Rear Driver Side Door
Dual Shift Transmission

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-XXXX

905-920-2311

