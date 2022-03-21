2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 8720429

8720429 Stock #: 4019

4019 VIN: 2C4RDGBG4ER384019

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 83,790 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Trip Computer Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Seating Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Covers Knee Air Bag

