2014 Ford Escape

109,183 KM

Details

$13,495

+ tax & licensing
$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Zens Auto Sales

905-962-2226

2014 Ford Escape

2014 Ford Escape

SE *BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, REMOTE START*

2014 Ford Escape

SE *BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, REMOTE START*

Location

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

109,183KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10190331
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GX4EUD05002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 109,183 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
plus HST plus licensing 
1 year or 12,000 km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim 
Carfax included
Safety
Financing available
Heated seats
Backup Camera
Remote start
EcoBoost
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Input
USB port
Air Conditioning
Power locks
Power steering
Power mirrors
Cruise control 
Remote keyless entry
Power windows

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Security

Automatic High Beams

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

