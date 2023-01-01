$13,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-962-2226
2014 Ford Escape
SE *BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, REMOTE START*
Location
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-962-2226
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10190331
- VIN: 1FMCU0GX4EUD05002
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 109,183 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
plus HST plus licensing
1 year or 12,000 km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim
Carfax included
Safety
Financing available
Heated seats
Backup Camera
Remote start
EcoBoost
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Input
USB port
Air Conditioning
Power locks
Power steering
Power mirrors
Cruise control
Remote keyless entry
Power windows
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Security
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.